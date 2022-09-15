Bonny Doon sign to ANTI-, share “San Francisco” ft Waxahatchee, touring

Detroit folk-rock trio Bonny Doon have signed to ANTI- and are working on their first album for the label, the follow-up to their self-titled 2017 debut, which came out on Woodsist. They have just released their first single for ANTI-, the sunny, contemplative "San Francisco," which features Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield (Bonny Doon played on her album Saint Cloud) and members of Woods (including Jarvis Tenieviere who mixed the song).

"I moved to the Bay Area in 2018 and for the first time in a while, we had one foot somewhere other than Detroit,” says guitarist Bobby Colombo. “We spent a lot of time on the West Coast, which found its way into the writing, and also provided some distance to reflect more deeply on our hometown. 'San Francisco' is both a nod to this personal chapter and also an observation about how places like San Francisco and Detroit are being transformed by capital, and how people are figuring out how to keep existing within that change." You can watch the "San Francisco" video, directed by Ian Rapnicki, below.

Bonny Doon are touring this month around their appearance at Woodsist Fest, with shows in Detroit, Lakewood, OH, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 9/24), and Philly. All dates are listed below.

Bonny Doon - 2022 Tour Dates

9/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/22 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

9/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Current

9/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

9/25 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

9/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s