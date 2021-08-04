Bonny Light Horseman announce 2022 co-headlining tour w/ Anaïs Mitchell

Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman, released their excellent self-titled debut album last year, and they'll be taking it on the road in winter of 2022. It's a co-headlining tour with Anaïs and her band, and she's hinting that she has new material to debut. The dates begin of January and continue through February, with stops in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Boulder, Eau Claire, NYC, Boston, Burlington, Charlotte, Athens, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Webster Hall on February 14 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at Ace Hotel on January 27 (tickets). Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 AM local time.

Bonny Light Horseman also have some shows coming up this year, including an NYC date supporting Dawes at SummerStage in Central Park on September 17 (tickets), and a few festival dates. See those, and a few pictures from their recent Newport Folk Festival set, below.

Order Bonny Light Horseman on vinyl from the BV shop.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sat, AUG 28 Prescott Park Arts Festival Portsmouth, NH

Sun, AUG 29 Green River Festival 2021 Greenfield, MA

Wed, SEP 8 Park City Song Summit 2021 Park City, UT

Fri, SEP 17 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage New York, NY *

Sun, SEP 26 FreshGrass 2021 | North Adams 2021 North Adams, MA

Sun, OCT 3 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO ^

Wed, JAN 26, 2022 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA #

Thu, JAN 27, 2022 Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA #

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA #

Sun, JAN 30, 2022 Bing Concert Hall Palo Alto, CA #

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO #

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) Beaver Creek, CO #

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA #

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 Pablo Center at the Confluence Eau Claire, WI #

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Clark State Performing Arts Center Springfield, OH #

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 The Music Center at Strathmore North Bethesda, MD #

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 McCarter Theatre Center Princeton, NJ #

Mon, FEB 14, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY #

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Hopkins Center for the Arts Hanover, NH #

Wed, FEB 16, 2022 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY #

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME #

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA #

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 Flynn Center For the Performing Arts Burlington, VT #

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 Bardavon Presents at Old Dutch Church Kingston, NY #

Wed, FEB 23, 2022 Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall Randolph, VA #

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 Knight Theater Charlotte, NC #

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 Hodgson Concert Hall Athens, GA #

Sun, FEB 27, 2022 Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University Auburn, AL #

Mon, FEB 28, 2022 TD Stage at the Peace Center Greenville, SC #

* - w/ Dawes

^ - w/ Watchhouse

# - w/ Anaïs Mitchell