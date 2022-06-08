Bonny Light Horseman announce new album & fall tour, share “California”

Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman will release their second album as Bonny Light Horseman, titled Rolling Golden Holy, on October 7 via 37d03d Records. Preorder it on Galaxy Blue vinyl. Like their fantastic 2020 debut, Kaufman produced this one, and it also features drummer JT Bates and bassist/saxophonist Mike Lewis.

The first single is the the lithe, harmonious "California." “This one started off as a little crooked minor-key old timey tune," says Johnson. "Then the three of us took it through the ringer together and it became what you’re hearing now. We sat in a room in the woods of New York and clawed and pawed at it until it turned into a little bittersweet shuffler. Our first record was largely centered on the old world, whether it was some sort of mythical sweeping landscape on some British Isle, or maybe the old cities of the American East. This is probably our first West Coast song. It’s a sad one, a story about pulling up roots, new beginnings, goodbyes, early morning long drives, riding into the sunrise instead of the sunset. They usually don’t end movies riding into the sunrise but this movie has that scene.” Listen to "California" below.

Bonny Light Horseman are currently on tour with Bon Iver, and their North American summer dates wrap up with appearances at Newport Folk Festival and Edmonton Folk Festival. They've also just announced fall dates in support of Rolling Golden Holy, which include stops in Sonoma, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Key West, Nashville and Washington, DC. No new NYC date yet, but you can check out their full schedule below.

attachment-rolling-golden-holy loading...

Rolling Golden Holy:

1. Exile

2. Comrade Sweetheart

3. California

4. Summer Dream

5. Gone By Fall

6. Sweetbread

7. Someone To Weep For Me

8. Fleur De Lis

9. Once On Another Day

10. Fair Annie

11. Cold Rain and Snow

attachment-BLH fall 2022 tour loading...

Bonny Light Horseman - 2022 Tour Dates:

6/08 - Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/09 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

6/10 - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point**

6/11 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park**

6/12 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/19 - Fayetteville, AR - Roots HQ on the Avenue

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

6/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

7/23 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

8/04-07 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11-13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

9/07-10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/17 - Easthampton, VA - Arcadia Folk Festival

9/30 - Sonoma, CA - Historic Redwood Barn

10/02 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

10/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/07 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

10/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

12/1-4 - Key West, FL - COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/10 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

** w/ Bon Iver