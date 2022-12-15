Bonny Light Horseman & Cassandra Jenkins played Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, video)

Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), released their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, in October, and they're in the final stretch of their fall tour supporting it. They stopped in Brooklyn on Wednesday night (12/14) for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg where they played favorites from both albums, including "Sweetbread," "Fleur de Lis," "California," "Deep in Love," "Magpie's Nest" and more. Cassandra Jenkins opened the night, and Bonny Light Horseman also invited her out to join them on a beautifully harmonized rendition of "Bright Morning Stars."

See pictures from the whole show by Sachyn Mital, along with a couple of attendee-taken videos, below.