Bonny Light Horseman expand fall tour, add NYC & Philly shows
Bonny Light Horseman's second album, Rolling Golden Holy, is out in October (preorder on Galaxy Blue vinyl), and they'll be on a headlining tour for it later this fall. They've expanded that tour, adding shows in Philadelphia (Underground Arts on 12/11) and NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 14). Tickets for those shows are on sale now.
The band are currently on tour with Bon Iver. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of new single "California," below.
Bonny Light Horseman - 2022 Tour Dates:
6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**
6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**
6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**
6/19 - Fayetteville, AR - Roots HQ on the Avenue
6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**
6/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
6/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins
6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**
6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**
6/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**
7/23 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
8/04-07 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Folk Festival
8/11-13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West
9/07-10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit
9/17 - Easthampton, VA - Arcadia Folk Festival
9/30 - Sonoma, CA - Historic Redwood Barn
10/02 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
10/04 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
10/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater
10/07 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
10/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
12/1-4 - Key West, FL - COAST Is Clear Festival
12/06 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
12/10 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre
12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
12/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
** w/ Bon Iver