Bonny Light Horseman expand fall tour, add NYC & Philly shows

Bonny Light Horseman's second album, Rolling Golden Holy, is out in October (preorder on Galaxy Blue vinyl), and they'll be on a headlining tour for it later this fall. They've expanded that tour, adding shows in Philadelphia (Underground Arts on 12/11) and NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 14). Tickets for those shows are on sale now.

The band are currently on tour with Bon Iver. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of new single "California," below.

Bonny Light Horseman - 2022 Tour Dates:

6/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

6/17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/19 - Fayetteville, AR - Roots HQ on the Avenue

6/21 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins

6/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

6/26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit**

7/23 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

8/04-07 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11-13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

9/07-10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/17 - Easthampton, VA - Arcadia Folk Festival

9/30 - Sonoma, CA - Historic Redwood Barn

10/02 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

10/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/07 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

10/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

12/1-4 - Key West, FL - COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/10 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

** w/ Bon Iver