Bonny Light Horseman release new song “Summer Dream”

Indie folk trio Bonny Light Horseman have released "Summer Dream," the second single off of their upcoming LP Rolling Golden Holy. The track is laid back, wholesome, and warm. Anaïs Mitchell, who sings lead on this one, says, “I think of ‘Summer Dream’ as the ultimate example of the ‘yes, and’ process we got into for this record. There was something we could all feel about this ‘ghost of a summer’s past,’ so the scene is true to each of us but somehow remains mysterious–a phantom. We could have sung that wordless outro for an hour, and in the rough track we basically did. We wanted it to ‘spill all over’ like a summer night.” Listen below.

Bonny Light Horseman just wrapped up a run opening for Bon Iver, and they'll continue touring for a number of festivals this summer including Newport Folk Festival this month and The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens this September. Later in the fall, the band kicks off a headlining tour, closing on December 14 at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Rolling Golden Holy is out October 7 via 37d03d Records. You can pre-order the album on galaxy blue vinyl.

Bonny Light Horseman Tour Dates

7/23 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

8/04-07 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11-13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

9/07-10 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

9/17 - Easthampton, VA - Arcadia Folk Festival

9/30 - Sonoma, CA - Historic Redwood Barn

10/02 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

10/05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

10/07 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

10/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

12/1-4 - Key West, FL - COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12/10 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg