Bonny Light Horseman share “Exile” from upcoming album, expand tour

Bonny Light Horseman, the trio of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D Johnson and Josh Kaufman, will release their second album, Rolling Golden Holy, on October 7 (preorder on galaxy blue vinyl), and they've shared another song from it, the lovely, harmonious "Exile."

“The lyrics of this one, open-ended as they may be, are filled with primal and mythological fears—lion's dens, hurricanes, wild eyes and the deep dark," says Johnson. "Fears that are conquered by, naturally, love love love. But please, feel free to take what you want from this one, story-wise. And if nothing more, throw it on and do a slow-spin groove in front of your speakers.” Listen to "Exile" below.

The band have a few festival appearances this month and September, including Day 3 of NYC's The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium on 9/18 (with The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia and more) and have headline dates in October and December, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 12/14. They've expanded their December run, adding shows in Atlanta, Asheville, Durham, Cambridge, Burlington, Portland (ME), and more. All dates are listed below.

Preorder Rolling Golden Holy on galaxy blue vinyl and pick up their great debut album on vinyl, too.

Bonny Light Horseman - 2022 Tour Dates:

8/05-06 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Festival

8/11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

9/07-10 – Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit

9/17 – Easthampton, VA – Arcadia Folk Festival

9/18 – Queens, NY – The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium

9/30 – Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Winery Barn at Gundlach Bundschu

10/02 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

10/04 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

10/05 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theater

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

12/1-4 – Key West, FL – COAST Is Clear Festival

12/06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

12/07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

12/08 – Asheville, NC – Masonic Lodge Theatre

12/09 – Durham, NC – MotorCo Music Hall

12/10 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

12/13 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/16 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

12/17 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

12/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

02/04/23 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

02/05/23 – Glasgow – St. Luke's (Celtic Connection)

02/06/23 – Manchester – Band On The Wall

02/07/23 – London – Union Chapel