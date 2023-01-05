Bono adds shows to ‘Stories of Surrender’ run at Beacon Theatre

U2 frontman Bono is continuing to tour his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story this year, having announced eight "Stories of Surrender" shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre on April 15, 17, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, and May 3. He's now added three new dates, happening on May 4, 7, and 8 at the same venue. Tickets to the newly added shows go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10 AM Eastern.

Bono will be joined by Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard, and vocals; Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard, and vocals; and Musical Director Jacknife Lee for all 11 shows, which they're describing as an evening of “words, music and some mischief...”

BONO: "STORIES OF SURRENDER" AT BEACON THEATRE DATES

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023

Thursday May 4, 2023

Sunday May 7, 2023

Monday May 8, 2023