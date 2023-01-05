Bono adds shows to ‘Stories of Surrender’ run at Beacon Theatre
U2 frontman Bono is continuing to tour his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story this year, having announced eight "Stories of Surrender" shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre on April 15, 17, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, and May 3. He's now added three new dates, happening on May 4, 7, and 8 at the same venue. Tickets to the newly added shows go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10 AM Eastern.
Bono will be joined by Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard, and vocals; Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard, and vocals; and Musical Director Jacknife Lee for all 11 shows, which they're describing as an evening of “words, music and some mischief...”
BONO: "STORIES OF SURRENDER" AT BEACON THEATRE DATES
Sunday April 16, 2023
Monday April 17, 2023
Friday April 21, 2023
Saturday April 22, 2023
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Friday April 28, 2023
Saturday April 29, 2023
Wednesday May 3, 2023
Thursday May 4, 2023
Sunday May 7, 2023
Monday May 8, 2023