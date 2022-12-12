Bono announces 8-show ‘Stories of Surrender’ run at Beacon Theatre

Bono was recently in NYC as part of his book tour for his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, and he's now announced he'll be back for eight more "Stories of Surrender' shows at Beacon Theatre on April 16, 17, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29, and May 3. He'll be joined by Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief...”

Tickets for these shows go on sale Thursday, December 15 at 10 AM.

Watch Bono perform U2's "With Or Without You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a few other related videos to his memoir and tour below.

DATES: ‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023