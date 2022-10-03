Bono announces book tour for new memoir ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story’

Bono is releasing SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, a memoir told through the lens of 40 U2 songs, on November 1 via Penguin. “When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs," says Bono. "The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way."

You can check out a section of the audio book, read by Bono and featuring animated versions of his drawings from the book, below.

Ever the performer, Bono will be taking SURRENDER on the road for a North American book tour. “I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” says Bono. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

The tour kicks off in NYC on November 2 at Beacon Theatre and includes stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

attachment-bono surrender book loading...

attachment-bono - stories of surrender book tour loading...

SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story - BOOK TOUR DATES:

Wed Nov 02 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 04 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseum