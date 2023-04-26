Bonobo announces 2023 OUTLIER parties w/ TEED, TOKiMONSTA, Juan Mclean, more

British producer Bonobo has announced another round of OUTLIER parties, bringing different lineups to Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, NYC, and Montreal this summer. DJ Seinfeld, AMTRAC, Durante, Nala, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jacques Greene, Maddy Maia, LAALLS, TOKiMONSTA, DJ Heather, Romare, O'Flynn, and Juan Maclean each join Bonobo for select dates in the series; see the full lineup below.

The NYC OUTLIER show is at Knockdown Center on July 29, and the lineup includes Jacques Greene, Romare (DJ set), O'Flynn and Juan Maclean. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 AM.

In addition to the OUTLIER shows, Bonobo has shows coming up in Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Hawaii, and more, and will DJ Detroit's Movement Festival. See all dates below.

Bonobo Outlier 2023 loading...

BONOBO: 2023 TOUR

Apr 28, 2023 My Bar Kailua-Kona, HI

Apr 29, 2023 The Republik Honolulu, HI

May 5, 2023 - May 6, 2023 Time Warp Festival São Paulo, Brazil

May 6, 2023 Warung Day Festival Curitiba, Brazil

May 10, 2023 Niceto Club Buenos Aires, Argentina

May 12, 2023 Circo Voador Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 13, 2023 Levels Porto Alegre, Brazil

May 29, 2023 Movement Festival Detroit, MI

Jun 24, 2023 The Concourse Project Austin, TX *

Jun 30, 2023 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Jul 15, 2023 Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA #

Jul 22, 2023 Radius Chicago, IL ^

Jul 29, 2023 Knockdown Center New York, NY %

Aug 8, 2023 St. Michael's Fortress Šibenik, Croatia

Aug 10, 2023 Sziget Festival Budapest

Aug 15, 2023 Glitch Festival Malta

Aug 19, 2023 Field Day 2023 London, United Kingdom

Aug 23, 2023 SWG3 Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland

Aug 25, 2023 Lost Village Festival Norton Disney, England

Aug 27, 2023 Rock en Seine Paris, France

Sep 1, 2023 Forwards Bristol, UK

Sep 16, 2023 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Sep 23, 2023 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal, QC &

* - OUTLIER series w/ DJ Seinfeld, AMTRAC, Durante, and Nala

# - OUTLIER series w/ Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jacques Greene, AMTRAC, Maddy Maia, LAALLS

^ - OUTLIER series w/ TOKiMONSTA, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jacques Greene, DJ Heather

% - OUTLIER series w/ Jacques Greene, Romare, O'Flynn, Juan Maclean

& - OUTLIER series