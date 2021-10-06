Bonobo announces new LP ft. Jamila Woods, Kadhja Bonet & more, and 2022 tour

Electronic musician Bonobo has announced a new album, Fragments, due January 14 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). It features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and the first single is the gorgeously thumping "Rosewood." Listen and watch the visualizer below.

Bonobo has also announced an international tour for 2022, including a show at Brooklyn's Great Hall at Avant Gardner on February 25. Tickets for that show will be on sale soon. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O’Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

Bonobo -- 2022 Tour Dates

18-Feb: Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN

19-Feb: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY

20-Feb: EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH

21-Feb: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

25-Feb: Great Hall, Brooklyn, NY

27-Feb: Royale, Boston, MA

28-Feb: Echostage, Washington, DC

02-Mar: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

05-Mar: Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

06-Mar: Mtelus, Montreal, QC

09-Mar: History, Toronto, ON

10-Mar: Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI

11-Mar: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

12-Mar: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

13-Mar: Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

15-Mar: The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

21-Mar: PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

22-Mar: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

20-Apr: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

21-Apr: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE

23- Apr: UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De

24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, De

25-Apr: TonHalle, Munich, De

26-Apr: Xtra, Zurich, CH

28-Apr: Le Centquatre, Paris, FR

03-May: The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

04-May: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

06-May: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

07-May: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK