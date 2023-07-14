Boot Camp Clik release first single in 16 years, with video filmed at Forest Hills Stadium

Brooklyn underground rap collective Boot Camp Clik--which previously counted the late Sean Price as a member--have released their first new single in 16 years, "Wotcha Call Strength." The collective's current lineup is Buckshot (of Black Moon), Smif-N-Wessun (Tek and Steele), Rock aka Rockness Monsta (of Heltah Skeltah with Sean Price), O.G.C. (Starang Wondah, Top Dog, and Louieville Sluggah), and longtime affiliate Ruste Juxx, who's now an official member. The new single was produced by The Arcitype, and it's cut from the same menacing New York rap cloth as Boot Camp Clik's classics. It's out via the collective's Duck Down Records, and it comes with a video directed by David Janoff that was filmed at Forest Hills Stadium, where Boot Camp Clik will also be performing at the upcoming Rock The Bells Festival in August.

Check it out: