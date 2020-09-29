‘Borat’ sequel premiering on Amazon right before Election Day

Sacha Baron Cohen's pranks from earlier this year, which included a run-in with Rudy Giuliani, are for a new Borat movie which has the memorable title of Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

You'll also be able to see it soon. Deadline reports that the film has been acquired by Amazon and it will premiere in October ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The film has yet to be officially announced but details should be announced soon. Film Stage reports that the new Borat film will focus on the global pandemic (we've seen some of that already), as well as Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Deadline reporter Mike Fleming Jr says Baron Cohen risked his life to make the film, and not just in a pandemic way. "Indeed, I’m told by sources that he had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days and on many days, there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting."

The Borat character originated on Da Ali G Show with the first Borat movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which came out in 2006. Baron Cohen made Brüno in 2009, and finally returned to political pranks with 2018 Showtime series Who Is America?

Meanwhile, SBC plays counterculture activist Abbie Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin's new film The Trial of the Chicago 7 which was released theatrically last week and premieres on Netflix on October 16. Watch the trailer for that below.