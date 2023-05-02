Boris and Uniform announce collab LP, share “You Are The Beginning”

Boris and Uniform have announced a collaborative LP, Bright New Disease, due June 16 via Sacred Bones (pre-order). The bands previously toured together in 2019, and on that tour Boris brought out Uniform for a reimagined version of their hit "Akuma no Uta" as an encore. Following that tour, the bands began trading ideas that ultimately shaped Bright New Disease. Of the collaboration, Boris drummer Atsuo says, “They are a band that can be described in many ways—punk, metal, industrial—but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.” Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan adds, “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Bright New Disease below.

"You Are The Beginning" is the confrontational opening single from Boris and Uniform, written in the hopes of kicking off a show post-pandemic. "At that time, we didn't know when we would be able to resume concerts,” says Atsuo, “and our wish became the song directly.” "You Are The Beginning" hurtles from guttural screams and sludgy noise to chaotic, blown-out guitar and drum riffs, encapsulating both bands' diverse talents. Check it out below.

Both bands are touring the UK and Europe this summer, including a handful of festival appearances across the continent. See their dates below.

Bright New Disease Tracklisting

1 - You are the Beginning

2 - Weaponized Grief

3 - No

4 - The Look is a Flame

5 - The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku)

6 - Narcotic Shadow

7 - A Man from the Earth

8 - Endless Death Agony

9 - Not Surprised

Boris -- 2023 Tour Dates

(Day/Month)

29/04/23: Karlsruhe, DE - Dude Fest

30/04/23: Paris, FR - Les Cuizines Chelles

02/05/23: Cork, IR - Cyprus Avenue

03/05/23: Dublin, IE - Button Factory

04/05/23: Belfast, UK - Black Box

05/05/23: Galsgow, UK - Room 2

06/05/23: Settle, UK - Victoria Hall

07/05/23: London, UK - Desert Fest

09/05/23: Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-Saal

10/05/23: Antwerp, BE - Trix

11/05/23: Haarlem, NL - Patronaat

12/05/23: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

13/05/23: Copenhagen, DK - A Colossal Weekend

15/05/23: Oslo, NO - Blå

16/05/23: Oslo, NO - Blå

17/05/23: Stockholm, SE - Debaser

19/05/23: Helsinki, FI - Sonic Rites

20/05/23: Tallinn, EE - Sveta

21/05/23: Riga, LV - Tu Jau Zini Kur

22/05/23: Vilnius, LT - SODAS 2123

23/05/23: Warsaw, PL - Proxima

24/05/23: Krawkow, PL - Kwadrat

25/05/23: Brno, CZ - Kabinet Muz

26/05/23: Innsbruck, AT - Heart Of Noise Fest

27/05/23: Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

28/05/23: Turin, IT - Jazz Is Dead Festival

29/05/23: Bologna, IT - Freakout Club

30/05/23: Milan, IT - Legend Club

01/06/23: Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

03/06/23: Lisbon, PT - ZDB

04/06/23: Braga, PT - Gnration

08/06/23: Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

Uniform -- 2023 Tour Dates

(Day/Month)

28/06/23: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

29/06/23: Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

30/06/23: Stockholm, SE - HUS7

01/07/23: Göteborg, SE - Hemligheten

02/07/23: Malmo, SE - Plan B

04/07/23: Lodz, PL - Przestrzen

05/07/23: Warsaw, PL - Voodoo

06/07/23: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

07/07/23: Tilburg, NL - Little Devil

08/07/23: Ypres, BE - Ieperfest

10/07/23: Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

11/07/23: Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

12/07/23: Antwerp, BE - AMC

13/07/23: Leipzig, DE - Soltmann

14/07/23: Kutna Hora, CZ - Creepy Teepee Festival