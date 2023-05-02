Boris and Uniform announce collab LP, share “You Are The Beginning”
Boris and Uniform have announced a collaborative LP, Bright New Disease, due June 16 via Sacred Bones (pre-order). The bands previously toured together in 2019, and on that tour Boris brought out Uniform for a reimagined version of their hit "Akuma no Uta" as an encore. Following that tour, the bands began trading ideas that ultimately shaped Bright New Disease. Of the collaboration, Boris drummer Atsuo says, “They are a band that can be described in many ways—punk, metal, industrial—but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.” Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan adds, “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Bright New Disease below.
"You Are The Beginning" is the confrontational opening single from Boris and Uniform, written in the hopes of kicking off a show post-pandemic. "At that time, we didn't know when we would be able to resume concerts,” says Atsuo, “and our wish became the song directly.” "You Are The Beginning" hurtles from guttural screams and sludgy noise to chaotic, blown-out guitar and drum riffs, encapsulating both bands' diverse talents. Check it out below.
Both bands are touring the UK and Europe this summer, including a handful of festival appearances across the continent. See their dates below.
Bright New Disease Tracklisting
1 - You are the Beginning
2 - Weaponized Grief
3 - No
4 - The Look is a Flame
5 - The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku)
6 - Narcotic Shadow
7 - A Man from the Earth
8 - Endless Death Agony
9 - Not Surprised
Boris -- 2023 Tour Dates
(Day/Month)
29/04/23: Karlsruhe, DE - Dude Fest
30/04/23: Paris, FR - Les Cuizines Chelles
02/05/23: Cork, IR - Cyprus Avenue
03/05/23: Dublin, IE - Button Factory
04/05/23: Belfast, UK - Black Box
05/05/23: Galsgow, UK - Room 2
06/05/23: Settle, UK - Victoria Hall
07/05/23: London, UK - Desert Fest
09/05/23: Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-Saal
10/05/23: Antwerp, BE - Trix
11/05/23: Haarlem, NL - Patronaat
12/05/23: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
13/05/23: Copenhagen, DK - A Colossal Weekend
15/05/23: Oslo, NO - Blå
16/05/23: Oslo, NO - Blå
17/05/23: Stockholm, SE - Debaser
19/05/23: Helsinki, FI - Sonic Rites
20/05/23: Tallinn, EE - Sveta
21/05/23: Riga, LV - Tu Jau Zini Kur
22/05/23: Vilnius, LT - SODAS 2123
23/05/23: Warsaw, PL - Proxima
24/05/23: Krawkow, PL - Kwadrat
25/05/23: Brno, CZ - Kabinet Muz
26/05/23: Innsbruck, AT - Heart Of Noise Fest
27/05/23: Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
28/05/23: Turin, IT - Jazz Is Dead Festival
29/05/23: Bologna, IT - Freakout Club
30/05/23: Milan, IT - Legend Club
01/06/23: Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
03/06/23: Lisbon, PT - ZDB
04/06/23: Braga, PT - Gnration
08/06/23: Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound
Uniform -- 2023 Tour Dates
(Day/Month)
28/06/23: Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
29/06/23: Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
30/06/23: Stockholm, SE - HUS7
01/07/23: Göteborg, SE - Hemligheten
02/07/23: Malmo, SE - Plan B
04/07/23: Lodz, PL - Przestrzen
05/07/23: Warsaw, PL - Voodoo
06/07/23: Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
07/07/23: Tilburg, NL - Little Devil
08/07/23: Ypres, BE - Ieperfest
10/07/23: Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn
11/07/23: Paris, FR - La Boule Noire
12/07/23: Antwerp, BE - AMC
13/07/23: Leipzig, DE - Soltmann
14/07/23: Kutna Hora, CZ - Creepy Teepee Festival