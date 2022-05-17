Boris announce a new ‘Heavy Rocks’ album & tour with Nothing, share new track

Earlier this year, Boris released W, a lighter, decidedly non-metal companion to 2020's thrashy NO, and now they've announced a second album of 2022, and it's a much different one. It's their third Heavy Rocks album, following their 2002 and 2011 albums of the same name, and like both of those albums, lead single "She Is Burning" finds Boris in fuzzed-out stoner metal territory. The band says:

The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone's thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you - instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere.

We just keep showing this attitude.

Watch the video for the new song below. The album comes out August 12 via Relapse. Pre-order it on gold vinyl.

Boris have also announced a tour with their Relapse labelmates Nothing, which begins right after they play Psycho Las Vegas. That includes a NYC show on September 2 at Webster Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/20) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Wednesday (5/18) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

You can also still pick up our exclusive "sea blue with black blob" vinyl variant of W, limited to 300 copies.

Tracklist

She is Burning

Cramper

My name is blank

Blah Blah Blah

Question 1

Nosferatou

Ruins

Ghostly imagination

Chained

(not) Last song

Boris -- 2022 Tour Dates

Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom (w/ The Body) *

Aug 19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas @ Resort World Las Vegas

US Tour w/ NOTHING:

Aug 22 Albuquerque, NM Sister

Aug 24 Dallas, TX Studio at the Factory

Aug 25 Austin, TX Empire Garage

Aug 26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Aug 27 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live *

Aug 29 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Aug 30 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Aug 31 Washington DC 9:30 Club

Sep 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Sep 2 New York, NY Webster Hall

Sep 3 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Theatre

Sep 7 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

Sep 8 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

Sep 9 Indianapolis, IN Post. Festival @ The Vogue

Sep 10 St. Louis, MI Delmar Hall

Sep 11 Chicago, IL Metro

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

Sep 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Sep 15 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

Sep 17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sep 18 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

Sep 24 Mexico City, MX House of Vans

* No Nothing