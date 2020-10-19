Boris & Merzbow announce new album ‘2R0I2P0′ (stream a track)

Longtime collaborators Boris and Merzbow have announced a new album together, 2R0I2P0, due December 11 via Relapse. "This year was a period of trial for everyone in the world," Boris says. "This work becomes a monument to the requiem of the previous era. From here, a new world begins again." The first single is the crackling, textural opening track "Away From You" which you can check out below.

Merzbow is also releasing Screaming Dove on November 20 via No Funeral (stream a track from that below too). Boris have been putting out a lot of archival material on Bandcamp and they released their great new album NO in July.

2R0I2P0 Tracklist

Away From You

To The Beach

Coma

Love

Absolutego

Journey

Uzume

Evol

Boris

Shadow Of Skull

