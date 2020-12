Boris and Merzbow will release their second collaborative album, 2R0I2P0, on December 11 via Relapse. (They previously joined forces for 2016's Gensho.) They've just shared another track off the album, an unsurprisingly intense, atmospheric cover of Melvins' "Boris." Heavy meta, if you will.

You can watch the strobe-heavy video for "Boris," directed by rokapenis, below.