Boris share Hiroshima-inspired song “Beyond Good and Evil”; new album out this week

Boris have shared "Beyond Good and Evil," the second single off their anticipated new album W, and this one was inspired by the devastating history of Hiroshima, hometown of Boris member Wata, who handles lead vocals for this entire album. "There is a vast magnitude in a huge mushroom cloud and in decaying ruins," the band says. "We feel both the sadness and beauty of these things at the same time; that is who we are. This video was made from the perspective of a mushroom cloud."

You can very much feel that mix of sadness and beauty coming through in this stunning song, which starts out as one of the band's most gentle and ethereal pieces, before bringing in the sludge guitars and turning into a truly euphoric blast of heavy shoegaze. Listen and watch the YUTARO-directed video below.

The album drops this Friday (1/21) via Sacred Bones, and you can pre-order it on limited-to-300 "sea blue with black blob" vinyl.

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: