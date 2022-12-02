Boris surprise release third album of 2022, ‘fade’ (stream it)

Boris are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and after releasing two very different albums already (W, the non-metal companion to 2020's thrashy NO, and Heavy Rocks, the third album of its series), they've now shared a third. The drone-inspired fade is out on Bandcamp for the final Bandcamp Friday of 2022, and you can stream it, and watch the video for album opener "prologue sansaro," below.

The band say fade is "not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of boris moving forward." Here's more from them:

Break into the present, post-pandemic era. Memories of the world wrapped in disorder and uncertainty already bring feelings of nostalgia. Every individual was cut off from society, but now have returned as one. Among that disorder like a primitive scenery, did you have fear? Did you doze off? Or in an extreme state of mind, did you even feel some comfort in the solitude? Among that disorder, did you make eye contact with yourself, or did you not experience such a moment? Now, wrapped in a thunderous roar, your whole body will be caressed on the way to awakening. Morning comes.

FADE TRACK LISTING:

prologue sansaro

chapter 1 gekkou no irie -howling moon, melting sun

chapter 2 michikusa

chapter 3 (nanji, sashidasareta te wo tsukamu bekarazu)

chapter 4 marine snow

epilogue a bao a qu -infinite corridor-

afterword buried in marine snow