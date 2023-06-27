Born Dead Fest 2023 lineup (Hatebreed, Integrity, Bleeding Through, Madball, more)
Born Dead Clothing is throwing a new hardcore festival on Labor Day Weekend in NY. Born Dead Fest happens on September 2-3 at Empire Live and Empire Underground in Albany, NY. Hatebreed (celebrating 20 years of The Rise of Brutality) headline day one, and Integrity (playing their first Albany show in over 25 years) headline day two, and the lineup also features Bleeding Through (performing This Is Love, This Is Murderous for its 20th anniversary), Vein.fm, Jesus Piece, Pain of Truth, No Bragging Rights, Brick by Brick, Desolated, Downswing, Kaonashi, and more on Saturday, and Madball, Fury of Five, Soul Blind, Pyrexia, 156/Silence, Actor Observer, and more TBA on Sunday. See it in full below.
Tickets, including Saturday and Sunday single day passes, and two-day passes, go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM EDT.
Hatebreed are also performing The Rise of Brutality on tour this fall with support from Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece.
BORN DEAD FEST 2023 LINEUP: SATURDAY
Hatebreed
Bleeding Through
Vein.fm
Jesus Piece
Pain Of Truth
No Bragging Rights
Brick By Brick
Desolated
Downswing
Freeze MF
GhostxShip
Kaonashi
Mouthbreather
Mouth For War
The Banner
These Streets
Your Spirit Dies
BORN DEAD FEST 2023 LINEUP: SUNDAY
Integrity
Madball
Fury Of Five
Soul Blind
Pyrexia
156/Silence
Actor Observer
Concrete Ties
Edict
Wisdom & War