Born Dead Fest 2023 lineup (Hatebreed, Integrity, Bleeding Through, Madball, more)

Born Dead Clothing is throwing a new hardcore festival on Labor Day Weekend in NY. Born Dead Fest happens on September 2-3 at Empire Live and Empire Underground in Albany, NY. Hatebreed (celebrating 20 years of The Rise of Brutality) headline day one, and Integrity (playing their first Albany show in over 25 years) headline day two, and the lineup also features Bleeding Through (performing This Is Love, This Is Murderous for its 20th anniversary), Vein.fm, Jesus Piece, Pain of Truth, No Bragging Rights, Brick by Brick, Desolated, Downswing, Kaonashi, and more on Saturday, and Madball, Fury of Five, Soul Blind, Pyrexia, 156/Silence, Actor Observer, and more TBA on Sunday. See it in full below.

Tickets, including Saturday and Sunday single day passes, and two-day passes, go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM EDT.

Hatebreed are also performing The Rise of Brutality on tour this fall with support from Terror, Vein.fm, and Jesus Piece.

BORN DEAD FEST 2023 LINEUP: SATURDAY

Hatebreed

Bleeding Through

Vein.fm

Jesus Piece

Pain Of Truth

No Bragging Rights

Brick By Brick

Desolated

Downswing

Freeze MF

GhostxShip

Kaonashi

Mouthbreather

Mouth For War

The Banner

These Streets

Your Spirit Dies

BORN DEAD FEST 2023 LINEUP: SUNDAY

Integrity

Madball

Fury Of Five

Soul Blind

Pyrexia

156/Silence

Actor Observer

Concrete Ties

Edict

Wisdom & War