Bossk team with Cult of Luna’s Johannes Persson on the sludgy, psychedelic “Menhir” off new LP
UK band Bossk have announced their sophomore album, Migration, due June 18 via Deathwish (pre-order). The Martin Ruffin-recorded album features guest vocals by Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson and Palm Reader's Josh McKeown and guest instrumentation/noise by members of Endon, and Johannes is on lead single "Menhir." It's a towering, six-minute track through bone-crushing sludge, atmospheric post-metal, and psychedelia, and it really puts a fresh spin on this sound. Check it out below...
Tracklist
1. White Stork
2. Menhir
3. Iter
4. HTV-3
5. Kibo
6. Lira
7. Unberth