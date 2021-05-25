Bossk team with Palm Reader’s Josh McKeown on new metallic post-hardcore song “HTV-3″

UK band Bossk have shared the second single off their upcoming album Migration (due 6/18 via Deathwish). Compared to lead single "Menhir" -- a dose of atmospheric post-metal featuring Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson -- new single "HTV-3" goes in more of a metallic post-hardcore direction and it features guest vocals from Palm Reader's Josh McKeown. It shows off a totally different side of Bossk, and it's just as great in its own way. Check it out below...

--

