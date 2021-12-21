Bossk’s Tom Begley tells us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021

Earlier this year, UK post-metal band Bossk released their very good new album Migration on Deathwish Inc, which features guest vocals by Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson and Palm Reader's Josh McKeown. With the year coming to a close, we asked Bossk bassist Tom Begley what his favorite albums of 2021 were, and he made us a unique list that steers clear of year-end list season's usual suspects, including a few bands Bossk played with this year (and also including the Bossk album and a single from an upcoming album), and he also gave commentary on each pick. You're bound to discover something new from this list, especially if you like heavy/atmospheric music, and you can read on for what he had to say...

Dvne - Etemen Aenka

I was sorta familiar with their older material, but I got to hear this a decent while before it was fully released. Fantastic growth from the last record. So stoked to have them on our tour in December. Fantastic to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

Green Lung - Black Harvest

While there are ton of bands out there doing this sorta style at the moment, something grabs me about Green Lung. They just seem to make it feel a bit more interesting, rad lyrics and concepts to their songs. Huge fan of the newest record, makes them stand out from the crowd really well.

Outlander - Sundowning/Unconditional

This is kinda an EP more than an album I think, but instantly loved it. I wasn't really familiar until they were suggested to open our show in Birmingham in December. Very cool and unique sound on this, sorta reminds me of a more doomy depressed This Will Destroy You at times. But also has some great upbeat moments.

Bossk - Migration

I'm not sure if its against the rules to submit your own band's album for one of these. But regardless, the journey in 2021 to get this album out into the world after it had been finished for so long felt like a huge accomplishment. I think it's our boldest, weirdest music to date. But really still holds the sound that we have been trying to make our own. I want the "Lira" riff in contender for the riff of 2021 if theres a poll for that.

Sleep Token - This Place Will Become Your Tomb

A great band that just seems to have come right out with their own original sound straight out the gate. I couldn't quite get into some of the older songs, until I saw them live then it all sorta clicked. This new record is so slick sounding, with almost something for everyone on it. Very bold and interesting music.

Maybeshewill - No Feeling Is Final

At the time of typing this it wasn't officially released, but I'd heard an advance copy of it. I have always really loved this band, and this album sorta sees them being a bit more cinematic and has almost soundtrack vibes in places. A very cool progression from their last studio album, and one of the finest bands to come out of the UK.

Urne - Serpent & Spirit

I wasn't really sure what i was gonna get when I first listened to this. The artwork drew me to it, and I had seen a few friends recommending it. The first track initially confused me, the intro kinda builds and builds then the song changes completely which I wasn't expecting. The UK has always produced good bands of this kinda modern thrash style, but I think Urne really add their own take on it. Very interesting band and can't wait to hear what they do next.

40 Watt Sun - "The Spaces In Between"

At the time of writing this there was only one song out [from upcoming album Perfect Light]. But i have wanted new music from them for so long this had to make my cut. The first single is spectacular, and can't wait to hear the full album.

Blanket - Modern Escapism

A band that pretty much passed me by until this album. and it's very diverse and varied. At times sounding like three different bands across the course of the album. Really like the track with the Loathe singer on. A great sounding album, it did take a few listens to fully click with me. But I think its a great record, and very good to see a UK band doing something different.

Devil Sold His Soul - Loss

We have been friends with these guys since probably 2006/2007, and they are probably one of only a couple of bands from that era still releasing music or being an active band. The last few releases didn't really grab me, but this one seems to be them really in full flow. Awesome to still see them about and making music.

