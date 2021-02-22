Boston Calling 2021 officially cancelled
Boston Calling is officially cancelled for 2021. "After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year," they write, "we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival. The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve."
They are planning on returning in 2022, and ticketholders have the option of transferring their passes to then, or requesting a refund (which will be available until March 8 at 5 PM ET). Read the full statement from Boston Calling below.
The festival also cancelled their 2020 edition, which was to have featured Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Andrew WK, Brutus, Run the Jewels, Banks, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Dave, Orville Peck, RJD2, Jay Som, Girl In Red, Phony Ppl, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Tom Delonge's Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Dinosaur Jr, beabadoobee, Mew, and more.
Statement from Boston Calling:
After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival. The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve.
While we are sad to go another year without the festival, we have set our sights on 2022 - mark your calendar for Memorial Day Weekend. We look forward to sharing more information around headliners, lineup and vendors as we get closer to the 2022 festival.
To request a full refund or learn more, go to bostoncalling.com/refunds. In order to expedite the refund process, all refund requests must be completed by 5PM ET on March 8, 2021. If you would like to transfer your tickets to 2022 and keep all of the benefits that come with them, you don't need to do anything -- your tickets will be honored, and we will be in touch with more details at a later date.
Stay safe, we look forward to seeing everyone again soon.