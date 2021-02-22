Boston Calling 2021 officially cancelled

Boston Calling is officially cancelled for 2021. "After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year," they write, "we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival. The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve."

They are planning on returning in 2022, and ticketholders have the option of transferring their passes to then, or requesting a refund (which will be available until March 8 at 5 PM ET). Read the full statement from Boston Calling below.

The festival also cancelled their 2020 edition, which was to have featured Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Andrew WK, Brutus, Run the Jewels, Banks, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Dave, Orville Peck, RJD2, Jay Som, Girl In Red, Phony Ppl, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Tom Delonge's Angels & Airwaves, Phoebe Bridgers, Dinosaur Jr, beabadoobee, Mew, and more.

Statement from Boston Calling: