Boston Calling 2022 lineup (Metallica, The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, more)
Boston Calling is set to return this year for its first edition since 2019, and they've announced the lineup. It includes one of the headliners they'd revealed back in May -- Foo Fighters, originally set for 2020 and now playing Friday, May 27 -- but not Rage Against The Machine, who aren't on Coachella this year, either, and just postponed the first leg of their tour. Instead, the other two headliners are The Strokes on Saturday, May 28 (playing their first Boston show since 2006), and Metallica on Sunday, May 29.
The rest of the lineup includes HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Pom Pom Squad and more on Friday; Run the Jewels, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, EarthGang, Orville Peck, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Celisse, Hinds and more on Saturday; and Weezer, Modest Mouse, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, Cults, Horsegirl and more on Sunday. See it in full below.
Boston Calling 2022 happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Harvard Athletic Complex, and tickets are on sale now.
Boston Calling 2022 Lineup
Friday, May 27:
Foo Fighters
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28:
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29:
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
