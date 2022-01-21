Boston Calling 2022 lineup (Metallica, The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, more)

Boston Calling is set to return this year for its first edition since 2019, and they've announced the lineup. It includes one of the headliners they'd revealed back in May -- Foo Fighters, originally set for 2020 and now playing Friday, May 27 -- but not Rage Against The Machine, who aren't on Coachella this year, either, and just postponed the first leg of their tour. Instead, the other two headliners are The Strokes on Saturday, May 28 (playing their first Boston show since 2006), and Metallica on Sunday, May 29.

The rest of the lineup includes HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Pom Pom Squad and more on Friday; Run the Jewels, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, EarthGang, Orville Peck, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Celisse, Hinds and more on Saturday; and Weezer, Modest Mouse, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, Cults, Horsegirl and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

Boston Calling 2022 happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Harvard Athletic Complex, and tickets are on sale now.

Boston Calling 2022 loading...

Boston Calling 2022 Lineup

Friday, May 27:

Foo Fighters

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28:

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29:

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers

See pictures from Boston Calling 2019 below.