Boston Calling 2022 Set Times

Boston Calling returns for its 2022 edition, and first since 2019, on May 27-29, with headliners Nine Inch Nails (replacing Foo Fighters) on Friday 5/27, The Strokes on Saturday 5/28, and Metallica on 5/29. They've revealed this year's set times, which include unopposed headlining sets each night.

The rest of the days do include some conflicts, though, including Run the Jewels vs King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and partially overlapping sets from EarthGang and Orville Peck, and Sudan Archives and EarthGang, on Saturday. Sunday's conflicts include Weezer vs Goose, and partially overlapping sets from Modest Mouse and Japanese Breakfast.

The lineup also includes Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Cheap Trick, Pom Pom Squad, and more on Friday; KennyHoopla, Celisse, Hinds and more on Saturday; and Cults, Horsegirl, and more on Sunday. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for Boston Calling are still available.

