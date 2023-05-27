Boston Calling 2023 day 1 pics: Foo Fighters, The National, more (Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped off)

Boston Calling kicked off its 2023 edition on Friday (5/26) at Harvard Athletic Complex. Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancelled their scheduled set due to illness, with Karen O writing in a statement, "Hi Dear Bostonians, I got nailed with a gnarly bug last week that got in there deep. I've started a course of antibiotics and have been instructed to continue to rest it out which means I won't be able to sing for you this Friday at Boston Calling. Ugh. We have been so looking forward to playing for you again and are super bummed and sorry for the disappointing news. I just want to emphatically note that this is unrelated to Nick who is doing great and back in fighting shape again. We hope to see you soon in good health and spirits, until then much love."

Dropkick Murphys replaced Yeah Yeah Yeahs on Friday's lineup, joining Razor Braids, Celisse, The National, and Foo Fighters, who played one of their first shows with new drummer Josh Freese. They also brought out the late Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins (who Dave Grohl introduced as "one of my favorite drummers in the world") for "I'll Stick Around," and Grohl's daughter Violet for "Shame Shame" and "Rope."

See pictures from Friday at Boston Calling by Corwin Wickersham below.