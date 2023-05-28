Boston Calling 2023 day 2 pics: The Flaming Lips, Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers, more

Alanis Morissette, whose 1995 classic “Jagged Little Pill” gave her set its main focus (though post-”Jagged” closer “Uninvited” provided a haunting end), was resplendent. Her set began with a video montage of the singer’s personal and professional life, from images of her meteoric rise to video of Tina Fey calling her out on “Weekend Update” to her Claymation likeness on MTV’s “Celebrity Deathmatch,” and ending with her holding her toddler while singing on “The Tonight Show.” This intro smartly acknowledged both Morissette’s ‘90s heyday and remarkable staying power, and the singer — beaming in a sparkly jacket and bright red sneakers — sang FM mainstays “Hand in My Pocket” and “You Oughta Know” as if for the first time. The ‘90s, in fact, seemed to be everywhere on Saturday; crowd T-shirts featured Belly, Veruca Salt, and the Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge” tour. Onstage, a handful of sets mirrored that vibe. Not long after Joy Oladokun’s searing, buoyant acoustic songs gave the day its clear highlight (with Oladokun name-checking Tracy Chapman and Weezer along the way), Actor Observer’s post-hardcore emo howled from the Orange Stage. [Boston Globe]

After kicking off on Friday, the 2023 edition of Boston Calling continued on Saturday (5/27), headlined by The Lumineers, who brought out another festival artist, Noah Kahan, to cover Jason Isbell's "If We Were Vampires." Watch video of that below.

The Flaming Lips have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots on tour, and their Boston Calling set featured the album performed in full, from beginning to end, followed by two songs from The Soft Bulletin, "A Spoonful Weighs a Ton" and "Race for the Prize," with "She Don't Use Jelly" to wrap things up.

Other Saturday sets at Boston Calling included Alanis Morissette, Joy Oladokun, Actor Observor, and more. Check out pictures by Corwin Wickersham below.