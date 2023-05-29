Boston Calling 2023 day 3 pics: Paramore, QOTSA, King Gizzard, The Walkmen, more

Boston Calling wrapped up its 2023 edition on Sunday (5/28) at Harvard Athletic Complex with a headlining set from Paramore, which came the day after their set at Adjacent in NJ. Hayley Williams took the stage wearing an "Abort the Supreme Court" t-shirt, and like she has at other recent shows, she paid tribute to the late Tina Turner by including a snippet of "What's Love Got to Do With It?" in After Laughter track "Told You So."

A little earlier in the evening, Queens of the Stone Age played their second show of the year at the festival, where they debuted a new song, "Negative Space," from their upcoming album In Times New Roman..., and played "Misfit Love" live for the first time in five years. Watch video of both songs below.

Sunday at Boston Calling also featured King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Walkmen, Maren Morris, Genesis Owusu (whose set was a real highlight of the weekend), 070 Shake, Brutus, The Linda Lindas (who were introduced by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu), Mint Green, and more. Check out pictures by Corwin Wickersham below.