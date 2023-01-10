Boston Calling 2023 lineup (Foo Fighters, Paramore, QOTSA, YYYs, Alanis, Flaming Lips, National, more)

Boston Calling has announced its 2023 edition, happening on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, at Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA. Foo Fighters headline on Friday (5/26); they were forced to cancel their 2022 set after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death, and they were originally scheduled for the fest's 2020 and 2021 editions, both of which were cancelled due to Covid. This is the first show the band have announced following Hawkins' passing; in a statement on Instagram, they promised fans they'd see them again "soon", and said "we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

The Lumineers headline Saturday at Boston Calling, and Paramore headline Sunday (the same weekend they play Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival). The lineup also features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, Alanis Morissette (playing her first Boston show since 2012), The National, The Flaming Lips, The Walkmen (who are reuniting for this first shows since 2013 this year), King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, 070 Shake, The Linda Lindas, Genesis Owusu, Brutus, Bleachers, Joy Oladokun, Celisse, Mint Green, and more. See the full day-by-day lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12 at 10 AM.

BOSTON CALLING: 2023 LINEUP

Friday, May 26, 2023

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song