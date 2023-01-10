Boston Calling 2023 lineup (Foo Fighters, Paramore, QOTSA, YYYs, Alanis, Flaming Lips, National, more)
Boston Calling has announced its 2023 edition, happening on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, at Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA. Foo Fighters headline on Friday (5/26); they were forced to cancel their 2022 set after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death, and they were originally scheduled for the fest's 2020 and 2021 editions, both of which were cancelled due to Covid. This is the first show the band have announced following Hawkins' passing; in a statement on Instagram, they promised fans they'd see them again "soon", and said "we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."
The Lumineers headline Saturday at Boston Calling, and Paramore headline Sunday (the same weekend they play Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival). The lineup also features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, Alanis Morissette (playing her first Boston show since 2012), The National, The Flaming Lips, The Walkmen (who are reuniting for this first shows since 2013 this year), King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, 070 Shake, The Linda Lindas, Genesis Owusu, Brutus, Bleachers, Joy Oladokun, Celisse, Mint Green, and more. See the full day-by-day lineup below.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12 at 10 AM.
BOSTON CALLING: 2023 LINEUP
Friday, May 26, 2023
Foo Fighters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The National
Niall Horan
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Swims
LÉON
TALK
Celisse
The Beaches
Zolita
GA-20
Alisa Amador
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27, 2023
The Lumineers
Alanis Morissette
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips
Mt. Joy
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Loveless
Welshly Arms
Neemz
Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Paramore
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Maren Morris
070 Shake
The Walkmen
The Linda Lindas
Wunderhorse
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Juice
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song