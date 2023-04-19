Boston Calling 2023 Set Times

The 2023 edition of Boston Calling happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28 at Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA, and the set times have been revealed. Headliners Foo Fighters (on Friday) and The Lumineers (on Saturday) play unopposed, but Paramore's Sunday set closing the festival partially overlaps with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who partially overlap with Queens of the Stone Age.

Other set time conflicts over the weekend include The Walkmen vs Maren Morris, Genesis Owusu vs Bleachers, 070 Shake vs Brutus, and Alanis Morissette vs The Flaming Lips. See the set times in full below.

Tickets to Boston Calling 2023 are still available.

