Boston Calling adds Run the Jewels and Black Pumas to 2022 lineup

Boston Calling has been revealing its 2022 lineup in dribs and drabs, and today they've announced that Run the Jewels will be back for their third appearance at the fest, and Black Pumas will be making their Boston Calling debut.

They join 2022 headliners Rage Against the Machine and Foo Fighters as part of the festival which goes down Labor Day Weekend (May 27-29). That's all they've revealed so far, but early bird passes are on sale now.

Run the Jewels' tour with Rage Against the Machine was postponed to 2022.

You can pick up Run the Jewels' RTJ4 on neon magenta vinyl in the BV shop.