Boston indie band Mint Green release first single for Pure Noise, “Body Language”

Following a couple EPs, some standalone singles, and two Phoebe Bridgers covers, Boston indie rock band Mint Green have signed to Pure Noise and released their first single for the label (and first new song since 2020), "Body Language."

"When I think of our song 'Body Language,' I think of driving down a dark road, only illuminated by the headlights of your own car, and then, just as you’re getting a bit afraid of the surrounding darkness because you’re freaking yourself out, there’s a giant sunburst of light that occurs and transports you somewhere else," singer Ronnica says. "I think we’ve all experienced what it’s like to be in a disagreement with someone or in a situation where you don’t want to compromise. You resort to this child-like mindset of 'I’m right, you’re wrong so why does anything else matter?' And you’re stuck in this state until you eventually shake it off and realize that life and love is so much bigger than whatever it is you were mad about."

"This song is an ode to the person in your life that seems to always remain level-headed in times of crisis," Ronnica continues. "They’re able to handle stress in a healthy way and remain cool and collected. Not only that, but they’re also able to be empathetic and understanding of all the different sides that may be present. You look to them and wonder how they do it. You wish you could be more like them."

Musically, it feels like a big step-up from their earlier material, and it's a big, soaring, reverb-coated mix of indie rock song and dream pop, with just a hint of 2000s-style emo catharsis thrown in. It's cool stuff, and it comes with a video directed by Carla Troconis. Check it out below.