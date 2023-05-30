Boston punks Rebuilder sign to A-F Records, release “Hold On”

Boston punks Rebuilder have signed to Anti-Flag's A-F Records, and their first single for the label is "Hold On," which was recorded by engineer Jay Maas. Singer/guitarist Sal Ellington says, "I was emotionally exhausted. The pandemic was happening, my best friend/roommate had moved away, and my outlet of playing shows didn’t exist anymore. I wasn’t even sure if myself or the band wanted to be a band. Jay told me something along the lines of ‘You’ve worked really hard and if you have this thing that you love a lot and don’t think you should end it. I wouldn’t let that go’. It stuck with me and I just kept writing and tried to trust myself as much as I could."

Sal also adds, "We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing this new music with everyone. AF-Records is going to be a great home for future things to come. It’s our best work to date and probably the most personal. I hope everyone loves these songs as much as I do. We can’t wait to play them live and have everyone sing along."

"Hold On" is a melodic punk anthem, and you can hear how that aforementioned emotional exhaustion and the state of the world in recent years impacted this one. Check it out below.