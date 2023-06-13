Botch add Converge & Cave In to NJ & Boston reunion shows

Botch played their first proper show in over 20 years back in February, the same month they announced their North American reunion tour, which begins in October. They've now added killer support to two of the East Coast dates towards the end of the run: Converge and Cave In will open the Boston (Roadrunner on November 17) and Sayreville, NJ (Starland Ballroom on November 18) shows.

Botch's tour also includes NYC shows at Webster Hall on November 10 and 11. Both are sold out, and no openers have been announced for either yet; stay tuned.

Cave In were just in NYC for a show with YOB.

Pick up our exclusive vinyl variants of Converge's Axe to Fall (black in yellow) and Jane Live (half cyan blue/half bluejay), limited to 500 copies each, in the BV store, along with classic Botch records.

BOTCH: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

10/05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/13 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/14 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/21 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/08 Atlanta, CA - The Masquerade Heaven

11/10 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/14 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

11/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12/07 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater

12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

12/09 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/12 San Francisco, CA – The Regency