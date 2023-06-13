Botch add Converge & Cave In to NJ & Boston reunion shows
Botch played their first proper show in over 20 years back in February, the same month they announced their North American reunion tour, which begins in October. They've now added killer support to two of the East Coast dates towards the end of the run: Converge and Cave In will open the Boston (Roadrunner on November 17) and Sayreville, NJ (Starland Ballroom on November 18) shows.
Botch's tour also includes NYC shows at Webster Hall on November 10 and 11. Both are sold out, and no openers have been announced for either yet; stay tuned.
Cave In were just in NYC for a show with YOB.
BOTCH: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
10/05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/13 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/14 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/21 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/08 Atlanta, CA - The Masquerade Heaven
11/10 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/14 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
11/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
12/07 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theater
12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater
12/09 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
12/12 San Francisco, CA – The Regency