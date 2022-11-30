Botch add hometown reunion show

Botch recently announced their first proper shows in over 20 years happening in Seattle on February 24 & 25, both of which sold out very quickly, and now they added a third date happening in their Tacoma, Washington hometown on February 17 at Spanish Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Thursday (12/1) at 10 AM PT. You might wanna act quick.

No word yet on any dates outside of Washington, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. Stay tuned!

For more on Botch, listen to our recent podcast interview with guitarist David Knudson:

