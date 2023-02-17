Botch add two more NYC-area dates to reunion tour

Botch announced their first tour in over 20 years on Thursday, and now they've added a couple of new dates. Those include a second NYC show, happening on November 10 at Webster Hall, the night before the first at the same venue (11/11 at Webster Hall), and the second is at Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom on November 18. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see updated dates below.

Botch began a reissue campaign on Sargent House last year, and the reissue of 1999's We Are The Romans came with their first new song in over 20 years, "One Twenty Two." Then they played a surprise reunion show at Matt Bayles' birthday party in Seattle last October. Their first proper reunion show is tonight (2/17) in their hometown of Tacoma, Washington.

More recently, Botch announced a 25th anniversary edition of American Nervoso. Pick up both Botch reissues here.

BOTCH: 2023 TOUR

02/17 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom (feat. Sandrider & Denial Of Life)

02/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Dreamdecay & Haunted Horses)

02/25 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Filth Is Eternal & Erosion)

10/05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/13 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/14 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/21 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/10 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/14 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

11/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

12/09 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/12 San Francisco, CA – The Regency