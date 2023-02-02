Botch announce ‘American Nervoso’ reissue, promising more reunion shows TBA “soon”

Botch are continuing their reissue campaign with a 25th anniversary reissue of their 1998 debut LP American Nervoso. The reissue officially comes out on March 24, the actual 25th anniversary of the album, and pre-orders are up now on standard black or transparent purple vinyl.

Botch have three reunion shows in Washington this month, and they're promising that "fans can expect the announcement of additional shows soon." Stay tuned!

Tracklist

1. Hutton's Great Heat Engine

2. John Woo

3. Dali's Praying Mantis

4. Dead For A Minute

5. Oma

6. Thank God For Worker Bees

7. Rejection Spoken Softly

8. Spitting Black

9. Hives

