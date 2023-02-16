Botch announce fall reunion tour!

After recently announcing some long-awaited reunion shows that happen in their Washington home state this month, Botch have finally announced a tour! Their first trek in over 20 years hits Portland, Chicago, Austin, Denver, NYC, Baltimore, Philly, Boston, LA, Santa Ana, and San Francisco this fall. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM local time.

The NYC show goes down on November 11 at Webster Hall. All dates are listed below.

Botch began a reissue campaign on Sargent House last year, and the reissue of 1999's We Are The Romans came with their first new song in over 20 years, "One Twenty Two." Then they played a surprise reunion show at Matt Bayles' birthday party in Seattle last October. Their first proper reunion show is in their hometown of Tacoma, Washington this Friday (2/17).

More recently, Botch announced a 25th anniversary edition of American Nervoso. Pick up both Botch reissues here.

Botch -- 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 17 Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Feb 24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT)

Feb 25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox (SOLD OUT

Oct 5 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct 6 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct 7 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct 13 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct 14 Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct 19 Austin, TX @ Emo's

Oct 21 Denver, CO @ Summitt Hall

Nov 11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov 14 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Nov 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Nov 17 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Dec 8 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

Dec 9 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Dec 12 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Botch (and Minus the Bear) guitarist David Knudson for more:

