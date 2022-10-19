Botch announce first shows in over 20 years!

Despite seeming to consistently shoot down the idea of reunion shows, Botch played a surprise show at longtime producer Matt Bayles' birthday party in Seattle this past weekend. And now, they've officially announced their first proper shows in over 20 years! They happen on February 24 & 25 at The Showbox in Seattle with "special guests." Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/20).

These are Botch's only announced shows at the moment, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that they add more. Stay tuned for any updates!

Botch also recently released their first new song in 20 years, "One Twenty Two."

For more on Botch, listen to our interview with guitarist David Knudson on the BrooklynVegan Podcast.

