Botch played their first proper show in over 20 years (pics, videos, setlist)
After a surprise reunion at Matt Bayles' birthday party last fall, Botch played their first full public show in over 20 years at Spanish Ballroom in their hometown of Tacoma, Washington on Friday (2/17). They filled their set with fan faves, made the live debut of their new song "One Twenty Two," and--according to Setlist.fm--played some songs they might not have ever played live before. They looked and sounded amazing, and the packed crowd was going nuts. Check out some fan-shot videos, the full setlist, and pictures by Tojo Andrianarivo in this post.
Botch are playing two Seattle shows this coming weekend, and then they'll go on a fall tour, including three NYC-area shows: November 10 & 11 at Webster Hall and November 18 at Starland Ballroom. The 11/11 show is sold out but you can still get tickets to the other two. All upcoming dates are listed below.
Botch @ Spanish Ballroom - 2/17/2023 Setlist (via)
To Our Friends in the Great White North
Mondrian Was a Liar
John Woo
Spaim (First known performance)
Japam
Framce
Oma
Thank God for Worker Bees
One Twenty Two (Live debut)
Vietmam
Transitions From Persona to Object
Hutton's Great Heat Engine
Encore:
Afghamistam (First known performance)
C. Thomas Howell as the "Soul Man"
Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb (>)
Hives (Outro only; first known performance)
Botch -- 2023 Tour Dates
02/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Dreamdecay & Haunted Horses)
02/25 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Filth Is Eternal & Erosion)
10/05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/13 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/14 Chicago, IL – Metro
10/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/21 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/10 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/14 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
11/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater
12/09 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
12/12 San Francisco, CA – The Regency
