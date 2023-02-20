Botch played their first proper show in over 20 years (pics, videos, setlist)

After a surprise reunion at Matt Bayles' birthday party last fall, Botch played their first full public show in over 20 years at Spanish Ballroom in their hometown of Tacoma, Washington on Friday (2/17). They filled their set with fan faves, made the live debut of their new song "One Twenty Two," and--according to Setlist.fm--played some songs they might not have ever played live before. They looked and sounded amazing, and the packed crowd was going nuts. Check out some fan-shot videos, the full setlist, and pictures by Tojo Andrianarivo in this post.

Botch are playing two Seattle shows this coming weekend, and then they'll go on a fall tour, including three NYC-area shows: November 10 & 11 at Webster Hall and November 18 at Starland Ballroom. The 11/11 show is sold out but you can still get tickets to the other two. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Botch @ Spanish Ballroom - 2/17/2023 Setlist (via)

To Our Friends in the Great White North

Mondrian Was a Liar

John Woo

Spaim (First known performance)

Japam

Framce

Oma

Thank God for Worker Bees

One Twenty Two (Live debut)

Vietmam

Transitions From Persona to Object

Hutton's Great Heat Engine

Encore:

Afghamistam (First known performance)

C. Thomas Howell as the "Soul Man"

Saint Matthew Returns to the Womb (>)

Hives (Outro only; first known performance)

Botch -- 2023 Tour Dates

02/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Dreamdecay & Haunted Horses)

02/25 Seattle, WA – The Showbox (feat. Filth Is Eternal & Erosion)

10/05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/13 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/14 Chicago, IL – Metro

10/19 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/21 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/10 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/14 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

11/15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/18 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12/08 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theater

12/09 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/12 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Botch (and Minus the Bear) guitarist David Knudson for more:

