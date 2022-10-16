Botch played their first show in 20 years in Seattle (video)

Botch released their first new song in over 20 years, "One Twenty Two," in August, alongside Sargent House's new reissue of We Are The Romans, and while David Knudson told us the band had no plans for live shows or a continued reunion when we talked to him last month, they played their first show in 20 years on Saturday night (10/15)! It was at a birthday party for Matt Bayles (producer of Botch, Mastodon, Minus the Bear, etc, and former member of Minus the Bear) in Seattle, at which Botch bassist Brian Cook’s recently reunited band These Arms are Snakes and Sandrider also performed. "WELP…," Sandrider posted on Twitter. "Sometimes you play a birthday party and then Botch does a surprise reunion."

Watch more attendee video clips from the show below.

Are more Botch shows on the way? We can only hope. Stay tuned, and listen to our conversation with Knudson on the BrooklynVegan Podcast below.

