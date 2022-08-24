Botch release first new song in over 20 years!

We already knew that mathcore legends Botch signed to Sargent House with plans to reissue their catalog on vinyl this year, but what we did NOT know, is that we would also be getting the first new Botch song in over 20 years! They've just released "One Twenty Two," and it's a serious banger that stands tall next to Botch's classics. Those David Knudson riffs are unmistakably the work of no other guitarist on the planet, Dave Verellen's voice is full of rage, and the rhythm section of bassist Brian Cook and drummer Tim Latona is as thunderous as ever. Check it out below.

No word yet on any more new music or any shows, but we're really hoping this is not the last we've heard from Botch.

Brian Cook's band Russian Circles also just released their new album Gnosis last week, and their upcoming tour hits NYC on November 6 at Warsaw.

We've also got the original Hydra Head version of Botch's live album in our store, and we just added more Minus the Bear vinyl too.

