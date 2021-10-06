Botch sign to Sargent House, add catalog to streaming, vinyl & more coming in 2022

Finally, there's something stirring in the world of Botch. The hugely influential metalcore/mathcore band have just signed to Sargent House, and in doing so, they've finally put their catalog on streaming services (and Bandcamp) -- where it's long been absent -- with vinyl reissues coming in 2022. That includes their two studio albums (1998's American Nervoso and 1999's We Are the Romans), their 2002 EP An Anthology of Dead Ends, their post-breakup live album 061502, and their 1997 compilation The Unifying Themes of Sex, Death, and Religion, which included material from their first two EPs. Listen below.

The band says:

We're continuously humbled by the ongoing interest in our band despite the fact that we've been broken up for nearly two decades. With the folding of Hydra Head Records in 2020, we were presented with the dilemma of figuring out how to keep the catalog available to both newly initiated and longtime fans. We were lucky to have the support of Sargent House, who are helping keep Botch's legacy alive by administering the digital catalog, curating the band's archive of photos and paraphernalia, and getting our records in the ridiculously long queues of vinyl pressing plants. We're happy to be part of the Sargent House family, excited to have our music back up online, and looking forward to exciting things in 2022.

No word yet on what those "exciting things in 2022" are, but fingers crossed for a reunion!

Update: bassist Brian Cook says, "Hi folks. You might have seen the news that Sargent House is bringing the Botch catalog back. We’re very stoked. But to dispel any confusion, we are not reuniting." (We can still dream though, right?)

Botch initially existed between 1993 and 2002, and in the time since they broke up, members went on to play in Minus the Bear, Russian Circles, These Arms Are Snakes, Narrows, Roy, and SUMAC. Brian Cook recently released his debut solo album as Torment & Glory on Sargent House. Minus the Bear have a live album of their 2018 farewell tour arriving later this month.

