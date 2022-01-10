BottleRock 2022 lineup (Metallica, P!nk, Spoon, Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube/etc & more)

The 2022 lineup for California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has been announced. It happens on May 27-29 at Napa Valley Expo, and Metallica, P!ink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs are this year's headliners.

The lineup also includes Mount Westmore (the new hip-hop superground featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Amos Lee, Yola, Grandmaster Flash, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Aly & AJ, Blue DeTiger, De'Wayne, Madame Gandhi, The Suffers, and more. See it in full below.

Three day tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 11 at 10 AM PST.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA 2022 LINEUP

Metallica

Pink

Twenty One Pilots

Luke Combs

The Black Crowes

Kygo

Pitbull

Greta Van Fleet

Mount Westmore

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Chvrches

Bleachers

Spoon

Banks

Alessia Cara

Saint Jhn

Vance Joy

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Silversun Pickups

The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

Iration

Greensky Bluegrass

Grandson

Amos Lee

Yola

Tai Verdes

MisterWives

Marcus King

Fletcher

Bahamas

Noah Kahan

Grandmaster Flash

Marc E. Bassy

Fantastic Negrito

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Skip Marley

Kikagaku Moyo

Royal & the Serpent

Aly & AJ

Justus Bennetts

Wild Rivers

Kinky

Tessa Violet

Dorothy

Foy Vance

The Brothers Comatose

Jordy

Blu DeTiger

Atlas Genius

Jake Wesley Rogers

The Happy Fits

Djo

Ana Tijoux

Allison Ponthier

Hot Milk

Diamante Eléctrico

De’Wayne

Madame Gandhi

Liily

The Suffers

Motherfolk

Eliza & The Delusionals

William Prince

James Tormé

Taipei Houston

Bastardane

Ottto

Niko Rubio

Peter Collins

Jharrel Jerome

Ron Artis II

Full Moonalice

The Alive

Jaleh, Kosha Dillz

Chelsea Effect

The Silverado Pickups

Napa Valley Youth Symphony