BottleRock 2022 lineup (Metallica, P!nk, Spoon, Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube/etc & more)

The 2022 lineup for California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has been announced. It happens on May 27-29 at Napa Valley Expo, and Metallica, P!ink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs are this year's headliners.

The lineup also includes Mount Westmore (the new hip-hop superground featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Amos Lee, Yola, Grandmaster Flash, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Aly & AJ, Blue DeTiger, De'Wayne, Madame Gandhi, The Suffers, and more. See it in full below.

Three day tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 11 at 10 AM PST.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA 2022 LINEUP
Metallica
Pink
Twenty One Pilots
Luke Combs
The Black Crowes
Kygo
Pitbull
Greta Van Fleet
Mount Westmore
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Chvrches
Bleachers
Spoon
Banks
Alessia Cara
Saint Jhn
Vance Joy
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Silversun Pickups
The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Iration
Greensky Bluegrass
Grandson
Amos Lee
Yola
Tai Verdes
MisterWives
Marcus King
Fletcher
Bahamas
Noah Kahan
Grandmaster Flash
Marc E. Bassy
Fantastic Negrito
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Skip Marley
Kikagaku Moyo
Royal & the Serpent
Aly & AJ
Justus Bennetts
Wild Rivers
Kinky
Tessa Violet
Dorothy
Foy Vance
The Brothers Comatose
Jordy
Blu DeTiger
Atlas Genius
Jake Wesley Rogers
The Happy Fits
Djo
Ana Tijoux
Allison Ponthier
Hot Milk
Diamante Eléctrico
De’Wayne
Madame Gandhi
Liily
The Suffers
Motherfolk
Eliza & The Delusionals
William Prince
James Tormé
Taipei Houston
Bastardane
Ottto
Niko Rubio
Peter Collins
Jharrel Jerome
Ron Artis II
Full Moonalice
The Alive
Jaleh, Kosha Dillz
Chelsea Effect
The Silverado Pickups
Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Filed Under: 2022 music festival lineups, Alessia Cara, Allison Ponthier, Aly and AJ, Amos Lee, Ana Tijoux, Atlas Genius, Bahamas, Banks, Bastardane, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, Blue DeTiger, BottleRock Festival, BottleRock Napa, bottlerock napa valley, Chelsea Effect, CHVRCHES, Dewayne, Diamante Electrico, djo, Dorothy, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Eliza & The Delusionals, Fantastic Negrito, Fletcher, Foy Vance, Full Moonalice, Grandmaster Flash, Grandson, Greensky Bluegrass, Greta Van Fleet, Hot Milk, Iration, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jaleh, James Tormé, Jharrel Jerome, Jordy, Julian Marley, Justus Bennetts, Kikagaku Moyo, Kinky, Kosha Dillz, Kygo, Liily, Luke Combs, Madame Gandhi, Marc E Bassy, Marcus King, Metallica, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Michael Franti and Spearhead, MisterWives, Motherfolk, Mount Westmore, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, Niko Rubio, Noah Kahan, Ottto, Peter Collins, Pink, Pitbull, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, ron artis ii, Royal and the Serpent, SAINT JHN, Silversun Pickups, Skip Marley, Spoon, Tai Verdes, Taipei Houston, Tessa Violet, The Alive, The Black Crowes, The Brothers Comatose, the happy fits, The Silverado Pickups, The Suffers, The Wailers, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Twenty One Pilots, Vance Joy, Wild Rivers, william prince, Yola
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top