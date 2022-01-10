BottleRock 2022 lineup (Metallica, P!nk, Spoon, Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube/etc & more)
The 2022 lineup for California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has been announced. It happens on May 27-29 at Napa Valley Expo, and Metallica, P!ink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs are this year's headliners.
The lineup also includes Mount Westmore (the new hip-hop superground featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Amos Lee, Yola, Grandmaster Flash, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Aly & AJ, Blue DeTiger, De'Wayne, Madame Gandhi, The Suffers, and more. See it in full below.
Three day tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 11 at 10 AM PST.
BOTTLEROCK NAPA 2022 LINEUP
Metallica
Pink
Twenty One Pilots
Luke Combs
The Black Crowes
Kygo
Pitbull
Greta Van Fleet
Mount Westmore
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Chvrches
Bleachers
Spoon
Banks
Alessia Cara
Saint Jhn
Vance Joy
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Silversun Pickups
The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Iration
Greensky Bluegrass
Grandson
Amos Lee
Yola
Tai Verdes
MisterWives
Marcus King
Fletcher
Bahamas
Noah Kahan
Grandmaster Flash
Marc E. Bassy
Fantastic Negrito
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Skip Marley
Kikagaku Moyo
Royal & the Serpent
Aly & AJ
Justus Bennetts
Wild Rivers
Kinky
Tessa Violet
Dorothy
Foy Vance
The Brothers Comatose
Jordy
Blu DeTiger
Atlas Genius
Jake Wesley Rogers
The Happy Fits
Djo
Ana Tijoux
Allison Ponthier
Hot Milk
Diamante Eléctrico
De’Wayne
Madame Gandhi
Liily
The Suffers
Motherfolk
Eliza & The Delusionals
William Prince
James Tormé
Taipei Houston
Bastardane
Ottto
Niko Rubio
Peter Collins
Jharrel Jerome
Ron Artis II
Full Moonalice
The Alive
Jaleh, Kosha Dillz
Chelsea Effect
The Silverado Pickups
Napa Valley Youth Symphony