BottleRock 2023 lineup (RHCP, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, Smashing Pumpkins, more)

California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its 2023 edition, happening May 26-28 at Napa Valley Expo. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins headline, and the lineup also features Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Cautious Clay, Los Lobos, War, KennyHoopla, Lupe Fiasco, Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at noon PT, with an American Express cardholder presale starting at 10 AM on Tuesday.