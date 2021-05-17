BottleRock Napa 2021 Lineup (Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, more)

CA festival BottleRock Napa Valley usually happens over Memorial Day Weekend, but late last year they announced that, like many festivals, they'd be moving to September for 2021. They've now announced their lineup for this year's edition, scheduled for September 3-5, 2021 at Napa Valley Expo. Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters headline, and the lineup also includes Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run the Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ set), Jimmy Eat World, Polo G, Chromeo, Mavis Stapes, Olivia O'Brien, Digable Planets, Village People, Hamilton Leithauser, Big Freedia, White Reaper, DeVotchKa and more. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 AM PT, with an American Express presale happening now.

The festival also has a Health and Safety page, where they write, "The BottleRock Napa Valley team is working in close coordination with local and state authorities and will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience. The most up to date California State guidelines can be found here. As we approach the September festival dates, we will update this page with more information and policies and will alert fans of the requirements for attendance prior to the festival dates. In the meantime, if you have specific questions related to the health and safety of the upcoming festival, please contact us directly at info@bottlerocknapa.com."