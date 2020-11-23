Boulevards prep ‘Brother!’ EP (listen to the title track)

North Carolina musician Jamil Rashad has been making funky pop indebted to Prince and James Brown under the name Boulevards since the mid-2010s. His upcoming Brother! EP, his first for New West Records imprint Normaltown Records, is a little different than anything he's done before. For it, he worked with Blake Rhein of Durand Jones & the Indications to help him achieve a more earthy, Southern-fried form of funk, and the record also finds him delving into social issues more than ever before.

“Growing up, I would see my father interacting with other African American men, using that word as a greeting," Jamil says of the EP's title. "Brother? Brother, let me talk to you. That’s what they said a lot in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but you don’t hear it as much now. It’s such a great word.” We've got the premiere of Brother!'s title track, which lays down a heavy groove and Jamil says is "about working and hustling every day and not being satisfied about the end result, whether it’s working for yourself or 9-5 corporations. Spending the hours, time, not getting a raise, losing a job, putting a smile on your face at a job you dislike, feeling stuck in life, making money and spending money to support bad habits." Listen to that below.

Brother! is out December 18 and you can pre-order it here.