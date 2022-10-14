Bouncing Souls announce intimate Brooklyn show

Bouncing Souls have played NYC area shows over the past couple of months supporting My Chemical Romance and at Atlantic City's Frantic City Festival, and they've now announced an intimate headlining date later this fall. It happens on December 8 at Brooklyn Made, and tickets are on sale now.

Boucning Souls will also play Gainesville, FL's The Fest later this month, along with Orange County, CA festival Punk in the Park in November. Those are their only upcoming dates at the moment.

Shop for Bouncing Souls vinyl in the BV store, and see more pictures from their Frantic City set below.

BOUNCING SOULS: 2022 TOUR

Oct 28 Fri THE FEST Gainesville, FL, United States

Nov 6 Sun Punk in the Park 2022 Silverado, CA, United States

Dec 8 Thu Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY United States